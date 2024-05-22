‘Bigg Boss OTT’ makers hint at Anil Kapoor replacing Salman as host in Season 3

Mumbai, May 22 (IANS) The streaming show ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ is set to return with its third season, the makers of the show announced recently in a video released on social media.

The video shows clips from the previous seasons of ‘Bigg Boss’ with a voice-over that says the viewers will forget the biggest of the fights, the romance, and the viral moments from the show as the new season nears its premiere.

The voice-over also says, "'Bigg Boss OTT’ ka ye season hoga aur bhi khaas, ekdum jhakaas” hinting at the possibility of the show being hosted by Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor.

The makers wrote in the caption, “Bigg Boss OTT ka naya season dekh kar sab bhool jaaoge. #BiggBossOTT3 coming this June on JioCinema Premium."

The previous season of ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ was hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, which saw Elvish Yadav being crowned as the winner and Abhishek Malhan emerging as the runner-up.

