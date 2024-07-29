Bigg Boss OTT 3: Munawar questions Armaan Malik on Payal's divorce claims

Mumbai, July 29 (IANS) In the upcoming episode of “Bigg Boss OTT 3”, “Bigg Boss 17” winner Munawar Faruqui will be seen taking Armaan Malik, Sai Ketan and Lovekesh Kataria to task over issues involving their relationships and behaviour.

In a recent discussion in the “Bigg Boss OTT” house, Munawar entered the house as a guest and raised some serious questions about Armaan's contradictory statements and his reaction to the divorce allegations involving his first wife Payal.

Munawar confronted Armaan and said: "You sound very progressive, but then you completely make opposite statements. Your reaction to Payal's divorce video was also very taken for granted, thinking 'woh kahin nahi jaayegi.' I'm surprised you're not even bothered. Aisa kaisa bharosa hai aapka?"

Armaan responded: "I've not seen the video, so I don't trust it. When I go out and speak to her, we will sort it out. I know that out of a belief that jab bure time mein nahi gayi to acche time mein thodi jaayegi."

Munawar then went on to critique Lovekesh Kataria over his behaviour.

He said: "You need to improve your contradictory approach. It was evident you were scared of Sai but not with Naezy. You carry a personality that suggests you will handle such things, but you look scared."

"With Elvish, it looked like he would fight anyone, but it seems like you only fight with people you think you can beat," Munawar continued.

Munawar lashed out at Sai highlighting various concerns about his attitude in the house.

Munawar started by pointing out: "You are looking underconfident. Everyone keeps saying Sana M is here to win, but what are you here for?"

He emphasised that Sai Ketan didn't seem upset about Sana Sultan's elimination and questioned his motives and emotions.

Munawar shared: "Lovekesh did wrong by apologising to you when you abused first. You should have the heart to take it too."

Sai Ketan tried to defend himself, saying: "I felt bad about it," but Munawar wasn't convinced. "But you didn't go and apologise to him. Sometimes, it's not clear whether you are underconfident or just trying to show off, saying you're humble." Munawar concluded.

The show airs on JioCinema Premium.

