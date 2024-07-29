Bangladeshis have set up colonies in Bengaluru: BJP MP Bommai

Bengaluru, July 29 (IANS) Former Chief Minister and BJP MP, Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said that the illegal stay of Bangladeshi nationals in Bengaluru poses a threat to both Karnataka and India.

Speaking to the media in New Delhi, Bommai said, "Bengaluru is an attractive city, and thus they come here seeking jobs and have established their own colonies. The Bangladeshi immigrants are not only in Bengaluru but have also settled in coffee estates in Chikkamagaluru and fishing ports. Anti-social elements have entered illegally and engage in anti-social activities here as well."

“The root cause of the illegal entry of Bangladeshi nationals lies at the Bangladesh border. The West Bengal government supports these infiltrators for political gains by adding them to the voter list and providing them with fake ID cards and Aadhaar cards. After this, they migrate to other states,” he alleged.

“When I was the Home Minister, they identified around 64 illegal Bangladeshi immigrants and attempted to deport them to Bangladesh. However, the West Bengal government did not cooperate, and their police did not support the Karnataka Police. Therefore, it was found that they remained in West Bengal,” Bommai stated.

He said that both the Union and state governments must take this issue seriously and the state governments should issue proper ID cards to anyone coming from outside and ensure that those obtaining fake Aadhaar and ID cards for employment are identified and expelled.

Asked about G. Parameshwara’s statement that illegal immigrants would be deported, Bommai responded that action won’t take place immediately just because Home Minister Parameshwara said he would take action.

“The Bangladeshi colonies must be identified and the individuals deported. Under no circumstances should they be integrated into the government system. Parameshwara must not just make statements; he must initiate operations. Otherwise, a great danger awaits,” he warned.

