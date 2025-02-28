Big relief: Allahabad HC allows UP govt's plea to withdraw case against Brij Bhushan

Lucknow, Feb 28 (IANS) In a big relief to former BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court has allowed the Uttar Pradesh government's plea seeking to withdraw criminal case against him.

Justice Rajesh Singh Chauhan passed the order on Thursday.

Singh moved the High Court, challenging the order passed by the Gonda court rejecting the state government's plea seeking to withdraw the case against him.

Earlier, the Gonda court nixed the state government's plea to withdraw the case against Singh.

In 2014, Singh was booked for disobeying an order given by a public servant.

He was accused of violating Section 144 of CrPC and holding a public meeting.

Notably, on March 3, a Delhi court will resume the recording of the statement of one of the female wrestlers who accused Singh, former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president of sexual harassment.

In January, Delhi Police opposed Singh's plea in the Delhi High Court to quash the proceedings related to the sexual harassment case.

While opposing the quashing of the case, the Delhi Police told the court that the trial against the BJP leader is in progress.

Singh had sought the quashing of the first information report (FIR) and the proceedings, claiming that it was "false" and "frivolous".

Many female wrestlers, led by Olympians Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat, had conducted protests for months since January 2023 at Jantar Mantar in Delhi alleging Singh sexually harassed and intimidated them.

The wrestlers also demanded a complete overhaul of the WFI, emphasising the need for a safer and more supportive environment for athletes.

After wrestler Vinesh Phogat joined the Congress, in 2024 to contest the Haryana Assembly elections, Singh said: "Back in January, when the protest began, I told the media that this was all a conspiracy against me, and now it is clear. The Congress has written the script for the protest, and it has been exposed at their party office."

Denying the sexual assault allegations against him, the former BJP MP had argued that the truth would eventually come out in court.

