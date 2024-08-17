Big fish cross-border narco smuggler held in Punjab

Chandigarh, Aug 17 (IANS) Punjab Police achieved a major breakthrough in combating cross-border narco smuggling with the arrest of big fish drug smuggler Gulab Singh, a key accused in the 77 kg heroin recovery case, said Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav, here on Saturday.

The development came about a year after State Special Operation Cell (SSOC) of Fazilka busted two cross-border drug smuggling rackets with the arrest of four drug traffickers after recovering 77.8 kg heroin and three pistols from their possession.

The consignment had come via riverine route. Two separate cases were registered in this regard and the arrested accused was wanted by the Punjab Police in both the cases.

DGP Yadav said that the arrested accused had played a pivotal role in the delivery of 36 kg of the contraband and in maintaining connections with Pakistan-based smugglers.

“His (Gulab Singh's) arrest is poised to significantly disrupt the entire smuggling network and prevent future trafficking activities,” he said.

The DGP said that Gulab Singh’s arrest is a result of meticulous and professional investigation and sustained follow-up of backward linkages. Further, financial investigations are underway to trace the money trail and freeze assets acquired through illicit drug proceeds, he added.

Sharing operation details, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Pragya Jain, while addressing the media, said that following the technical and human intelligence-based operation, police teams in a joint operation under the supervision of SP (Investigation) Jasmeet Singh rounded up accused Gulab Singh from Rupyianwali village, who had been on the run since one year.

She said that as part of the strategy to pursue backward linkages in heavy recoveries, the police teams have thoroughly investigated this case and were on the lookout for the accused Gulab Singh since past 10 days.

The SSP said that the accused had arranged divers to retrieve the consignment of heroin and weapons and was in touch with Pakistan-based smugglers via various apps.

Accused Gulab Singh is a seasoned criminal and has been facing several criminal cases in Faridkot and other districts of the state, she added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.