Big B on work: 'Some have expressed desire, some have shown no interest'

Mumbai, Feb 24 (IANS) Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has said that while relaxation is enjoyable, it must be balanced with work. However, he added that some have “expressed desire,” some have “hinted at desire,” and some have “shown no interest” when it comes to work.

Taking to his blog, where he wrote: “At times it is desired to share work that is done .. other than what is known and prescribed on the box .. but hesitant to put out in case it receives a ..so am risking it ..”

He then spoke about an advertisement, where the “music and tune” is composed by the icon.

“An Ad... music and tune composed by yours truly .. part words too and a few directorial touches.”

Talking about the best part of the Sunday, he said: “But the best part of the Sunday is waiting anxiously for the GOJ .. never a false move from the well wishers and their love and patience simply so adorable.”

He then went on to talk about work.

“The lounging around for the past few days is desirable, but must be limited .. work needs to be the essence of life .. so getting down to it in the time limits of the time available .. to meet to discuss to confirm and get down .. some have expressed desire .. some have hinted desire .. some have shown no interest - errr, most of them .. and some think its not going to be possible so stay away.”

The thespian said that jogging onto the field of well wishers has now become a “ritual”.

“My love my gratitude can never be expressed in words .. deeds yes but what deeds to do .. I still have to sort out the costumes and clothings promised .. and they shall happen pretty soon.”

“And the morning Sun for the VitD has been a blessing .. never spent so much time on it in the past few years .. such a delight .. alright then .. enough ..”

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.