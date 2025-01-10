Big B says a day of ‘contemplation’ ‘helps’ at times

Mumbai, Jan 10 (IANS) Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has talked about how a day of “contemplation” at times helps.

Taking to his blog, the cine icon wrote: “A day of contemplation .. at times it helps .. where we are what we are and where do we go .. the mind is in these times of excessive communication and information saturated to be able to think normal.

“It is the modern times .. it is the norm .. good for the generation that inhabits the Universe today .. but what of those that started their habitation 82 years ago .. systems have changed people have changed .. environs have changed .. all has undergone change..”

“Only we of the generation of the past remain the same .. at times a curse .. at times a blessing .. I cannot say which one it is for me .. because confirmation too has now changed effect and meanings (sic),” he added.

Earlier this month, the thespian returned from his New Year holiday and was back on work mode.

He wrote on the blog “And so we leave this morn(ing) to our home destination .. and the joy of solitude now converts to the joys of work and routine blessings ..routines become a legacy of the aged.”

“The place the thing the instrument the seat the prop the utensil .. the many where placed, be it remain on the designated place .. and within reach … age has its idiosyncrasies .. yes indeed ..age .. is aged .. but in the gratitude for all.”

On January 3, the thespian remembered the great personalities the nation lost in 2024 including entrepreneur Ratan Tata, tabla virtuoso Zakir Hussain, former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh, and acclaimed filmmaker Shyam Benegal. He posted a tribute in the form of a cartoon by artist Satish Acharya, which honoured the lives of these four legends.

On the acting front, the cine icon was recently seen in the project “Vettaiyan,” where he shared the screen with superstar Rajinikanth, Fahadh Faasil, and Rana Daggubati.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.