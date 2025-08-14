Big B on ‘changed look’ on ‘KBC’: Trying to do best I can for my age

Mumbai, Aug 14 (IANS) Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has celebrated the ongoing success of the quiz-based reality show “Kaun Banega Crorepati” and also spoke about “working on his appearance” after feedback from “media friends.”

The cine-icon took to Instagram, where he shared a string of images from the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati and wrote: “A bit early for the post for the Blog .. but a day off today so wish to complete all pending work and then catch up on other work and essentials.”

Celebrating the 25 years of KBC and 23 years of him hosting, the icon wrote: “The days at the 25th year of KBC continue .. The audience reactions in the glorious sets are encouraging… some media friends express that my look has changed and that I should look into that and rectify it.”

“Am trying to do that .. to the best I can for my age .. Till then your applause and love keeps me running in and forms the impetus needed and the encouragement needed for me to conduct what I have been doing for the past 23 years. (sic)”

On August 13, the thespian remembered his late mother, Teji Bachchan. He took to his X, formerly Twitter, and shared a few pictures.

In the pictures, a remembrance note with Big B’s mother’s picture can be seen placed next to the name plate of the Bachchan. The picture also showcased Teji Bachchan’s birthdate to be August 12, 2025.

He wrote, “T 5470(i) Salutations to Mother; may your blessings always remain in our home, your home”.

Big B is the son of legendary poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan and social activist Teji Bachchan.

His mother was close to the former Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi. In fact, Indira reportedly had written a recommendation letter to the producers of Hindi cinema asking them to consider Big B for roles in their films.

