Bhutanese envoy meets Assam CM ahead of King's visit

Guwahati, Nov 1 (IANS) Ahead of King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck's three-day private visit to Assam starting on November 3, Bhutan Ambassador to India, Maj Gen Vetsop Namgyel met Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday.

The Chief Minister conveyed to the envoy the excitement in Assam to welcome the King of Bhutan.

The Chief Minister's Office in a post on X said that Sarma told the Ambassador that he, state authorities, and citizens were "excited to welcome His Majesty, the King of Bhutan, along with Her Majesty the Queen".

Queen Jetsun Pema and their two sons will be joining the 43-year-old ruler of the neighbouring Himalayan Kingdom on a private visit to the state.

The King and his family will go to the Kamakhya temple, which is located atop the Nilachal Hills, on Saturday.

They will also go to a banquet hosted by Governor Gulab Chand Kataria and an Assam government-organised cultural show.

They will visit Kaziranga National Park, which is well-known for its one-horned rhinos, the next day.

Later in the evening, the Assam chief minister will throw a dinner in their honour.

On November 5, the King and his family will make their way back to Bhutan.

