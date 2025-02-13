Bhutan investment roadshows attracts Indian investors in Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru

Thimphu, Feb 13 (IANS) Bhutan's bid to attract investors via recent Investment Roadshows held in Delhi, Mumbai and IT city Bengaluru generated a strong interest from the Indian business community, local media in Thimphu reported on Thursday.

According to the country's Department of Industry (DoI), the event successfully showcased Bhutan's investment potential in four key sectors: tourism and wellness, agro-based production, forest-based industries, and IT and IT-enabled services (ITES).

The roadshows were held in collaboration with the Bhutanese Embassy in India and the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

"Many Indian investors, particularly in Mumbai and Bangalore, were previously unaware of Bhutan's investment potential. The event served as an introduction to Bhutan's policies, business environment, and opportunities," said a DoI official.

India and Bhutan enjoy special ties of friendship and cooperation which are characterized by mutual understanding and trust. India is also the biggest source of investment in the landlocked country. Traditional high-level exchanges between the two countries are an important hallmark of the special partnership.

In March 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid a landmark visit to Bhutan, during which he received the Order of the Druk Gyalpo, Bhutan’s highest civilian decoration, from the King of Bhutan Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck. The award was in recognition of PM Modi’s outstanding contribution to strengthening the India-Bhutan friendship. PM Modi was the first foreign national to be conferred the prestigious award.

In December 2024, King Jigme Wangchuck and Queen Jetsun Pema Wangchuck visited New Delhi, during which they also called on Prime Minister Modi.

The official Bhutanese delegation that accompanied the King engaged with the Indian officials and thanked the Indian government for stepping up the development support under the 13th Five Year Plan (2024-29) and providing support for the Royal Government of Bhutan's Economic Stimulus Programme.

The King of Bhutan shared with Prime Minister Modi the progress in implementation of his vision for the Gelephu Mindfulness City Special Administrative Region. He also elaborated how India and Bhutan can work together on the project for the betterment of the two peoples and the region.

Prime Minister Modi reassured King Jigme of India's continued support for the Gelephu Mindfulness City project, which will bring prosperity and well-being in Bhutan and also the border areas, further strengthening economic and investment linkages between the two countries, the joint statement released after talks stated.

Gelephu is Bhutanese town bordering Assam's Chirang district. It has been a traditional gateway for trade and cultural exchanges between India and Bhutan. The proposed Mindfulness City promises to redefine the economic and environmental landscape of the region. A railway line connecting Gelephu with Guwahati via Chirang is being planned to enhance connectivity. It will open new economic corridors, enhance tourism and strengthen better people-to-people ties.

