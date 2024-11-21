Bhupesh Baghel threatens defamation case over allegations in Bitcoin scam

Raipur, Nov 21 (IANS) Congress leader and former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has strongly denied any connection with Gaurav Mehta, the alleged mastermind of a Bitcoin scam, following Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids on the latter.

Reacting to accusations from the BJP linking him to the case, Baghel dismissed the claims as baseless and politically motivated.

Speaking to IANS on Thursday, Baghel said: "I have no connection with the Bitcoin scam or Gaurav Mehta. The BJP is mentally bankrupt by using its agencies to level baseless allegations. Their spokespersons are raising questions about me without any evidence. I do not trust these agencies and will file a defamation case against those dragging my name into this forcibly."

He further criticised BJP leaders for allegedly promoting cryptocurrencies, stating, "Their people openly discuss Bitcoin and other mutual fund cryptocurrencies, even encouraging investments. Yet, they are trying to shift blame without accountability."

The ED raided Gaurav Mehta's residence in Raipur in connection with the crypto funds for Maharashtra polls linked to NCP-SP leader Supriya Sule and state Congress chief Nana Patole.

Baghel also expressed grave concerns over the paddy procurement system in Chhattisgarh, criticising the government for policies he believes will harm farmers, especially in tribal areas.

"Under the current government, farmers are suffering due to flawed systems like the Anwari report, which estimates low yields in tribal areas -- sometimes just 8 to 10 quintals per acre. This results in farmers receiving less per quintal against the support price, a huge drop from the Rs 9,000 per acre provided during our tenure," he contended.

He mentioned several operational issues, including the unavailability of gunny bags, delayed payments, and server failures caused by mandatory biometric verification. “The government is creating hurdles in the procurement process and even the 72-hour deadline for lifting paddy has been altered. This is an anti-farmer government, and farmers will suffer massive losses,” Baghel told IANS.

Addressing exit polls predicting a BJP lead in Maharashtra and Jharkhand elections, Baghel refrained from commenting on the forecasts. “Exit polls are their work. Let the results on November 23 speak for themselves,” he remarked confidently.

He expressed optimism for the INDIA bloc, asserting that it is poised to form governments in both states.

