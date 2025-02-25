Bhumi Pednekar celebrates her 10 years in the industry by this ‘special moment’

Mumbai, Feb 25 (IANS) Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar took to social media to celebrate a decade in the showbiz industry.

In her latest Instagram post, the 'Mere Husband Ki Biwi' actress marked 10 years of her impactful performances and remarkable growth. The actress, who made her debut with "Dum Laga Ke Haisha" in 2015, took to her Instagram handle to share a heartfelt post commemorating this special milestone while sharing her experience of walking the ramp for designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.

Sharing a video of ramp walk, Bhumi wrote, “Honoured to walk for my dear friends, @abujanisandeepkhosla. Abu and Sandeep have long been the torchbearers of Indian fashion, celebrating our rich textile heritage with unmatched artistry. They are true icons, and this show was a testament to their resilience, passion, and timeless legacy. As I complete a decade in the industry, this moment feels even more special—a way to pay tribute to their craft and be part of something truly iconic. Grateful for your love and support over the past 10 years. Here’s to many more! @asalabusandeep @cpaaindia @sandeepkhosla @abujani1 @saudamini08.”

On Monday, Pednekar made a stunning appearance at The Caring With Style 2025 fashion show, curated by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. The actress graced the ramp as a bride, exuding grace and elegance in a lehenga featuring intricate embroidery and a flared silhouette. Bhumi paired the lehenga with a golden, backless blouse and orange chuniri.

This fashion appearance comes shortly after Bhumi Pednekar's recent film "Mere Husband Ki Biwi," where she starred alongside Rakul Preet Singh and Arjun Kapoor. In the film, she played the role of Prableen, a typical Punjabi woman.

Directed by Mudassar Aziz,"Mere Husband Ki Biwi" tells the story of a Delhi professional caught in a complicated love triangle when his former lover reappears just as he starts falling for someone new, resulting in a series of comedic misunderstandings.

The film was released in cinemas on February 21.

