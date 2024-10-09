‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ trailer: This time Rooh Baba has to fight two Manjulikas

Mumbai, Oct 9 (IANS) The makers of “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3” have finally unveiled the trailer of the upcoming film, which stars Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri, Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit Nene.

On Wednesday, the makers dropped the over-three-minute long trailer of the film, which is set in Kolkata. It begins with the doors of the “haveli” reopening again. It also gives a clearer picture that this time Kartik’s Rooh Baba will not be fighting one but two Manjulikas – one essayed by Vidya Balan, who played the spooky role in the first installment in 2007 and the other played by Madhuri in the upcoming version.

In the third installment, the actor again plays a conman portraying a baba. Actress Triptii Dimri plays his love interest and of course there is Rajpal Yadav, who brings back the endearing character of Chota Pandit.

The trailer reveals a dash of comedy with an impending clash, showcasing a face-off between Rooh baba and Manjulika.

The film is the third installment of the franchise, which began in 2007. The first part featured Akshay Kumar along with Shiney Ahuja, Vidya Balan, Ameesha Patel, Manoj Joshi and Rajpal Yadav to name a few.

The second installment of the film was released in 2022 and was directed by Anees Bazmee. The film introduced Kartik as Rooh Baba and also had Kiara Advani in the titular role.

An Anees Bazmee film and project initiated by Bhushan Kumar “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3”, is a horror comedy. The supporting cast also includes Vijay Raaz, Sanjay Mishra, Ashwini Kalsekar, and many more.

“Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3” is set to release on November 1, 2024.

Ahead of the trailer launch, Kartik shared a picture of himself seeking blessings from his temple at home.

Kartik took to Instagram, where he posted a picture praying at the temple at his home. The actor was joined by his puppy Katori while he was praying.

For the caption, the actor chose to drop just a joined hands emoji.

The actor then shared a picture of himself on his Instagram stories, where he was seen doing the iconic Rooh baba hand gesture with the geotag of Raj Mandir Theatre, Jaipur.

The trailer launch took place on Wednesday in the Pink City’s iconic Raj Mandir Cinema.

