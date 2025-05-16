BHEL posts 3 per cent rise in Q4 net profit at Rs 504.5 crore

New Delhi, May 16 (IANS) Public sector Maharatna company BHEL on Friday declared a net profit of Rs 504.45 crore for the January-March quarter of the financial year 2024-25, which represents a 3 per cent increase compared with the corresponding figure of Rs 489.6 crore in the same period of the previous year.

Sequentially, the company's net profit surged nearly four-fold from Rs 135 crore in the December quarter.

BHEL recorded a 9 per cent increase in revenue from operations to Rs 8,993 crore in the fourth quarter from Rs 8,260 crore in the same quarter last year. On a QoQ basis, it jumped 23.5 per cent from Rs 7,277 crore.

The company reported a marginal increase in its revenue from the power segment, from Rs 6,168 crore in Q4FY24 to Rs 6,192 crore in Q4FY25.

The revenue from its industry segment surged 34 per cent year-on-year to Rs 2,801 crore in Q4FY25 from Rs 2,092 crore in the same quarter last year.

The heavy equipment maker also declared a final dividend of 50 paise per Rs 2 share for FY25.

“The Board has recommended Final Dividend @ 25 per cent (Rs 0.50 per share of Rs 2 each) on the paid up share capital of the Company for FY 2024-25. Final Dividend, if declared by the Company in the Annual General Meeting shall be paid/ dispatched within 30 days from the date of Annual General Meeting,” the company said in a filing with the stock exchanges.

The company’s EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) stands at Rs. 980.95 crore in March 2025 up 10.91 per cent from Rs. 884.45 crore in March 2024.

BHEL's EPS (earning per share) has increased to Rs 1.45 in March 2025 from Rs 1.41 in March 2024

The BHEL stock has gained over 10 per cent so far in May, which comes on top of a close to 5 per cent rise in April and a robust 20.8 per cent surge in March.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.