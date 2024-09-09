BHEL DGM honey trap case: MP Police find nexus using Uzbek women

Bhopal, Sep 9 (IANS) In the alleged honey trap case, in which a Deputy General Manager (DGM) of Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) claimed to be a victim, the SIT of Madhya Pradesh Police has detected a nexus operating in the state capital which used women from Uzbekistan for honey trapping officials.

The nexus was involved in the sex racket cum honey trapping and used to provide the company of women for Rs 5000 to 25,000.

During the investigation, the SIT received copies of the passports of Uzbek women. The police have identified the women and sought records from the passport office, police sources told IANS.

Meanwhile, the search for the associates of the main accused, Shashank Verma, continued.

The MP Police two days ago formed a special SIT to investigate the matter.

A contractor, Shashank Verma, who blackmailed BHEL's DGM was arrested soon after the complaint was registered. During the interrogation, he had told the police that the officer was made to meet two women in a hotel.

The video of this was recorded and later the accused demanded Rs 25 lakh by threatening to upload the video on social media. Despite taking Rs 2.5 lakh in two instalments, the contractor kept demanding money.

Verma, a resident of Saket Nagar, takes scrap contracts in BHEL and PWD. Both of them used to meet in this connection.

Sources said that during a party, the contractor introduced the officer to two women. The officer also exchanged phone numbers with one of the women. The contractor assured him that the woman was trustworthy and that if the officer made a relationship with the woman, she would keep it confidential.

After taking the officer into confidence, Shashank arranged a room in a hotel on August 4. Here, the woman was sent to the officer. Videos were recorded using a hidden camera installed in the room. A few days later, on August 14, Shashank introduced another woman to the officer, claiming to be a Russian national. This time too, he arranged a room in a hotel. Like before, he set up hidden cameras in the room, said the sources.

The officer registered a case against the accused at Govindpura police station on Tuesday.

