'Bharat Rice' distribution scam: ED carries out raids in Punjab and Haryana

Chandigarh, May 25 (IANS) The Enforcement's Directorate's (ED) Jalandhar Zonal Office has conducted search operations at various residential and business premises located in Haryana and Punjab in connection with a money laundering investigation related to fraud committed by various persons/entities in distribution and sale of rice to poor people under ‘Bharat Rice Scheme', an agency statement said on Sunday.

During the search operation on Friday, Indian currency amounting to Rs 2.02 crore, gold bullion valued at Rs 1.12 crore (approx), electronics devices, incriminating documents and records were recovered and seized, it said.

The ED initiated an investigation of the basis of the FIR registered by the Punjab Police under various sections of the IPC against Gopal Goyal, owner of Shiv Shakti Rice Mill, Jai Jinender Rice Mill, Harish Kumar Bansal & others.

During the investigation, it was found that the persons were diverting rice obtained from the designated government agencies at a lower price for providing it further to poor people at an affordable price under ‘Bharat Rice Scheme’.

They were required to process, clean and pack the same in 5/10 kg bags before supplying/selling it to the common/poor people.

However, it was revealed that persons involved and related entities, instead of distributing/selling the rice to the intended beneficiaries through prescribed modes of the scheme, diverted the rice to other rice millers or sold it through other modes in violation of the scheme, thereby generating Proceeds of Crime.

Further investigation is in progress, the ED said.

