Bharat Pavilion makes debut at Hong Kong International Film & TV Market

Mumbai, March 20 (IANS) The Bharat Pavilion made its debut at the Hong Kong International Film & TV Market (FILMART), and was inaugurated by H.E. Satwant Khanalia, Consul General of India, Hong Kong & Macau.

This initiative highlights the growing influence of Indian cinema and its expanding global footprint, and showcases the immense potential of India’s storytelling prowess.

The Bharat Pavilion is organized by the Services Export Promotion Council (SEPC), Ministry of Commerce and Industry, and the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) under the aegis of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

It is supported by the Consulate General of India, Hong Kong & Macau. At the inauguration, H.E. Ms. Satwant Khanalia expressed her pride in India’s dynamic cinematic landscape.

She said, “It is an honor to launch the first-ever India Pavilion at FILMART. India’s film industry is one of the largest in the world, and its stories resonate with audiences across cultures. This pavilion represents a new era of global partnerships and opportunities for Indian cinema”.

On its first day, the Bharat Pavilion at FILMART hosted dialogues, meetings, and networking sessions with international industry representatives. The pavilion facilitated discussions on co-productions, content distribution, and collaborations, opening doors for Indian filmmakers and content creators to explore new markets and expand their global reach.

This time, the key focus of the Bharat Pavilion is to promote the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES), which is scheduled to take place in Mumbai from May 1 to May 4, 2025. With a diverse array of industry leaders, innovators, and stakeholders expected to participate, WAVES aims to position India as the Content Hub of the World.

The Bharat Pavilion at FILMART underscores NFDC’s commitment to expanding India’s cinematic influence, creating opportunities for Indian filmmakers to connect with global producers, distributors, and buyers.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.