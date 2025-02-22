Bhagyashree wishes her 'aankho ka tara' Abhimanyu: Treasure every moment spent with you

Mumbai, Feb 22 (IANS) As her son Abhimanyu Dassani turns 35 on Saturday, actress Bhagyashree wished her “aankho ka tara” and said that she treasures every moment spent with the birthday boy.

Bhagyashree took to her Instagram, where she shared a reel video featuring all the moments in the Big Apple.

She wrote: “Meri Duniya mera aankho ka tara.. @abhimanyud Happy birthday love.. wish you every joy, every smile, every dream you cherish to be yours forever. Memories from New york, when my world wanted me to see the world from his eyes... jab beta bole... chal Ma, mein tujhe duniya dikhata hu.. what can be more happiness.

“From a little bundle of cuteness that changed my world.. to the man you have become now... I treasure every moment spent with you. birthdayboy #birthday #happybirthday #birthdaywishes #myson.”

Abhimanyu made his feature film debut with Vasan Bala's action-comedy Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota opposite Radhika Madan. He essayed a man who does not feel any pain. The actor next played the male lead in the 2021 romantic-comedy Meenakshi Sundareshwar opposite Sanya Malhotra.

Abhimanyu starred in the 2022 film Nikamma with Shilpa Shetty and Shirley Setia. He then appeared in a cameo in Monica, O My Darling, the same year. In 2023, he did a cameo in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, alongside his parents.

The actor will next star in the comedy-drama Aankh Micholi with an ensemble cast alongside Mrunal Thakur and in the comedy Nausikhiye with Amol Parashar and Shreya Dhanwanthary.

Talking about Bhagyashree, earlier this month she shared a peek from her “early mornings” at shoot.

Bhagyashree took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a mirror selfie from her vanity van. In the image, the actress is seen sitting on a chair while getting her hair and make-up done.

“Early mornings at shoot,” she wrote as the caption.

On the work front, Bhagyashree was last seen on screen in “Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video” directed by Mikhil Musale. The film also stars Nimrat Kaur, Radhika Madan, and Subodh Bhave as leads.

