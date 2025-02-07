Bhagyashree shares a glimpse from her ‘early mornings at shoot’

Mumbai, Feb 7 (IANS) Veteran Bollywood actress Bhagyashree has got her work mode on as she shared a peek from her “early mornings” at shoot.

Bhagyashree took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a mirror selfie from her vanity van. In the image, the actress is seen sitting on a chair while getting her hair and make-up done.

“Early mornings at shoot,” she wrote as the caption.

The actress recently on World Cancer day gave out tips for healthy living. She shared a video of herself on Instagram. She spoke about preserved foods and asked to read the label to know what one is consuming.

She then spoke about trusting local produce. The next tip given by the actress was to sit in the sun everyday for just 10 minutes to increase immunity and Vitamin D. Bhagyashree also spoke about having enough water.

Her last tips included staying active, avoiding tobacco and vaping.

“#tuesdaytipswithb Food for thought.... sometimes our regular habits might get us into trouble.

On World Cancer Day.. lets revisit the changes we can make to our lifestyle for better health and longevity. #worldcancerday #makethechange #betterhealth #healthyhabits #nosmoking,” she wrote as the caption.

Earlier last month, the actress visited Odisha and shared a glimpse of her favourite breakfast, which she has even when she travels.

Bhagyashree shared a picture of a plate of dosa, chutney and sambar. For the caption, she wrote: “My fav breakfast… even when I travel.”

She then shared a picture of herself posing at the poolside dressed in a fiery red kaftaan. She captioned the post: "Colors of nature."

The actress is currently in Jharsuguda, a city in Odisha, India. However, she did not reveal as to why she had travelled there.

On the work front, Bhagyashree was last seen onscreen in “Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video” directed by Mikhil Musale. The film also stars Nimrat Kaur, Radhika Madan, and Subodh Bhave as leads.

