Bhagavad Gita is a scripture for humanity's welfare: Kerala Guv Arif Mohammed Khan

Chandigarh, Dec 6 (IANS) Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has said that the Bhagavad Gita, a cornerstone of India's cultural heritage, is a scripture for the welfare of humanity.

He spoke on Thursday at the ninth International Gita Conference, themed "Balanced Nature-Pure Environment Based on Srimad Bhagavad Gita," held at Kurukshetra University in Haryana as part of the International Gita Mahotsav.

Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya highlighted the Gita's message of environmental protection. He described it as a sacred text offering solutions to human life's challenges.

Dattatreya, who also serves as Kurukshetra University's Chancellor, inaugurated the conference by lighting a lamp and unveiling a souvenir.

Kerala Governor Khan emphasised the Gita's role in environmental conservation.

He stressed the importance of spreading its message worldwide. The scripture encapsulates the essence of the Upanishads and Vedic texts, reflecting India's unity and integrity.

Swami Gyananand Maharaj, a Gita scholar, reiterated that the Bhagavad Gita carries a global message of environmental protection. He noted that Kurukshetra, where these teachings originated, is a sacred land.

The Gita provides solutions to life's problems through balance, he said.

Uttarakhand Governor Lieutenant General Gurmit Singh (retd) expressed pride in preserving cultural values. He praised efforts to celebrate Haryanvi traditions' richness.

Singh noted that visiting Kurukshetra brings a sense of completeness.

The 18-day International Gita Mahotsav aims to help people understand the Gita's teachings. The knowledge within guides individuals through life's dilemmas and crises

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini inaugurated this year's International Gita Mahotsav on Brahmasarovar's banks in Kurukshetra.

Tanzania is the partner country while Odisha is the partner state for this event from November 28 to December 15. Main events occur from December 5 to December 11.

Haryana Governor Dattatreya opened the Haryana Pavilion at Purushottampura Bagh on Brahmasarovar's banks. This pavilion showcases Haryanvi culture through vibrant folk art and heritage.

Dattatreya commended Kurukshetra University's efforts in promoting Haryanvi culture globally.

Kerala Governor Khan highlighted its role in educating youth about Haryana's ancient culture and heritage.

The pavilion reflects Haryanvi culture's essence to a global audience as part of International Gita Mahotsav celebrations.

It serves as an educational tool for younger generations about Haryana's rich traditions.

