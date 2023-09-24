Beyonce gets a surprise visit from Megan Thee Stallion on stage during Houston concert

Los Angeles, Sep 24 (IANS) Grammy-winning singer Beyonce received a surprise in her hometown of Houston, as she was joined on stage by rapper Megan Thee Stallion during a concert as part of her ongoing Renaissance Tour.

Beyoncé, 42, brought her Renaissance World Tour to Houston on September 23 evening and Megan Thee Stallion, who also hails from the Texas city, came out on stage as a special guest, People reported.

Fans captured footage of the surprise appearance, in which the two performed their collaboration ‘Savage (Remix)’.

"I love you, Queen," Beyoncé told Megan in one video shared on X, (formerly known as Twitter). In response, the rapper stated, "I love you, Beyoncé."

The Houston concert marked the first time the ‘Break My Soul’ singer and Megan, 28, performed the 2020 hit together live.

The rapper had previously attended the Renaissance Tour as a part of the crowd, where she was spotted next to Beyonce’s husband JAY-Z at the Paris show in late May.

Back in September 22,the “Body” rapper dropped out of the lineup at New York City’s Global Citizen Festival when Beyoncé (also called Queen Bey) invited her to take the stage the same day at her Houston show.

Previous week, the music festival announced with a post on X that the hip-hop star had to pull out “due to an unforeseen scheduling conflict."

Megan Thee Stallion (whose real name is Megan Pete) first released ‘Savage’ on her Suga EP in March 2020. After the song went viral on TikTok, Beyoncé hopped on a remix of it in late April of that year.

The collaboration propelled the song to even more success — reaching No. 1 on the Hot 100 and scoring the duo best rap song and best rap performance at the 2021 Grammy Awards.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.