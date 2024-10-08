Best performance of BJP so far: Jitendra Singh expresses satisfaction with J&K election results

New Delhi, Oct 8 (IANS) Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Tuesday expressed satisfaction with the results of the Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) elections and said that this was the best performance of the BJP so far.

"The BJP has delivered its best performance so far. The way results are coming in, we have reached 29 seats in J&K and we could go even further. It is satisfying that the BJP fought this election solely on the issue of development," Singh added during an address.

The Union Minister asserted that the BJP's voter turnout had also increased in J&K and hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the success of the party.

"This is because of PM Modi's leadership as he tried to give an inclusive culture to J&K. The BJP's campaign aimed to rise above caste, religion and sectarian divisions. Under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, permanent houses were built without considering the religion or caste of the beneficiary. Now, the BJP is getting the results of it," he asserted.

The Union Minister further stated that the BJP would continue to implement PM Modi's development schemes and ensure that the state plays a key role in India's growth leading up to 2047.

In a dramatic turnaround, the BJP is poised to form a government in Haryana for a third time, now leading in 48 seats, as compared to the Congress' 37. However, in the beginning, the Congress was leading and then the BJP clawed back. The BJP is all set to come back to power for a historic third term in the state.

In J&K, the National Conference-Congress alliance is set to form the next government in the state.

Going by the trends, the NC-Congress alliance in J&K has crossed the halfway mark. The alliance is holding on to its strong lead with over 49 seats while the BJP has secured over 29 seats so far.

