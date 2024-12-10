BEST bus crash: Maha CM announces Rs 5 lakh compensation to victim's kin

Mumbai, Dec 10 (IANS) Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday announced financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to the families of the deceased in the Kurla bus accident which claimed the lives of seven people and injured 49 others.

The accident happened at around 9.30 p.m. on Monday when the driver of a BEST bus lost control while travelling from Kurla station to Sakinaka and hit pedestrians and several vehicles before it crashed into a residential area.

The CM said he has issued orders to bear the expenses of the treatment of those injured in this incident on behalf of BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation and BEST. He paid tributes expressing deep grief over the deaths. "We share the grief of the families. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured," he added.

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde assured that proper action and measures will be taken after finding out the exact causes of this accident. "But public transport systems like BEST should take precautions to ensure that such accidents never happen in future. My humble tribute to the dead," he said.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said the incident would be thoroughly investigated and strict action would be taken against those found guilty. "It is a very sad incident that many people were crushed by a speeding BEST near the Kurla railway station area and some died in this accident. I pay heartfelt tribute to those who died. Condolences to their families. Many people were injured in this accident and they are undergoing treatment in nearby hospitals. I pray to God that everyone's health improves soon," he added.

Earlier, former leader of the opposition Vijay Wadettiwar demanded that the government should provide immediate assistance to the families of the deceased and the injured in the accident. "Shocking information has come to the fore that the bus driver in this accident was a contract driver and the driver had no experience in driving a bus. How did this driver get the job when he had no experience of driving a big vehicle, was the driver not checked before being allowed to drive such a big bus? The BEST administration is responsible for this unforgivable act, so strict action must be taken against the culprits," he said.

