Bengaluru hostel murder case: Accused arrested from Madhya Pradesh (Lead)

Bengaluru, July 27 (IANS) Karnataka Police on Saturday said that they have arrested the killer in the murder case of a 24-year-old woman from Madhya Pradesh.

DCP (South East) Sara Fathima identified the accused as Abhishek, who was arrested from Raisen district in Madhya Pradesh.

“The accused has been produced before the court and we have sought police custody to conclude the further investigation,” DCP Sara Fathima stated.

The DCP said that the victim had finished her MBA and was working for a company in the sales marketing team.

“Her brother was staying in Bengaluru and worked at the ITPL tech park,” the DCP said.

The preliminary probe has revealed that the murderer is Abhishek, a native of Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh. The deceased Kriti Kumari, a native of Kesar Nagar in Bihar, was working at a private company.

Abhishek stabbed the deceased Kriti Kumari to death with a knife on the night of July 23, had fled to Madhya Pradesh and was hiding there. He had switched off his mobile phone.

Abhishek was in a relationship with Kriti Kumari’s friend and colleague. Abhishek’s girlfriend hails from Maharashtra.

Abhishek used to visit the PG hostel and often travelled to Bengaluru from Bhopal to date his girlfriend. The relationship soured between them after the victim’s friend avoided him.

Abhishek came to the PG hostel and created a ruckus. Kriti Kumari had helped her friend shift to a new PG hostel, and both stopped taking his calls.

Enraged by this, Abhishek came to the PG hostel where Kriti was staying on Tuesday night and committed the crime.

The horrifying CCTV footage of the brutal murder of the woman emerged on Friday raising concerns in the IT city about the safety of lakhs of women.

