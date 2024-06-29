Bengaluru to get Circular Rail Network worth Rs 23K cr, says Union MoS V. Somanna

Bengaluru, June 29 (IANS) Union Minister of State for Railways and Jal Shakti, V. Somanna, on Saturday announced that the Central government is taking up the Circular Rail Network project in Bengaluru at an approximate cost of Rs 23,000 crore, keeping in mind the pace of development in the city.

Speaking to reporters here, V. Somanna said: "To enhance the transport system in and around Bengaluru in the coming days, and keeping in mind the necessary measures to be taken, we have the Circular Rail Network blueprint ready."

The circular railway network will be 10 km further away from the suburban railway network currently being built.

It is a 287-km-long railway project passing through Vaddarahalli, Devanahalli, Malur, Hilalige, Hejjala, Solur, and Nidagunda in the surroundings of Bengaluru, the Union Minister said, adding the Detailed Project Report (DPR) is being prepared.

"This visionary step is in tune with Bengaluru earning the name of a global city and aims to provide facilities to maintain the city's reputation.

"The approximate expenditure for the project is Rs 23,000 crore. We will only ask the state government for the land, and the expenditure will be borne by the Central government. The project is also intended to make a significant contribution to Bengaluru. The matter has been discussed with the officers, and Karnataka will benefit like other states in this regard," V. Somanna said.

The Minister further said land (availability) would not be an issue because wherever the railway track is available, the new track will be built in proximity.

"This is being done with the growth of Bengaluru in mind over the next 10 to 15 years. The population of Bengaluru has now crossed 1.40 crore, excluding the surrounding villages," he added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.