Bengaluru: Bangladeshi terrorist involved in Bodhgaya & Burdwan blast cases sent to 7-year RI

New Delhi, Dec 30 (IANS) A special court in Bengaluru on Monday sentenced a Bangladeshi terrorist to seven years of rigorous imprisonment (RI).

The convict Jahidul Islam aka Kausar has also been fined Rs 57,000 in the cases connected with offences of dacoity, conspiracy and raising funds, as well as procurement of ammunition.

The investigation has revealed that the accused had sneaked into India after carrying out the serial bomb blasts in Bangladesh.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) court passed the order following the investigations proving his role in the Bodhgaya bomb blast in 2018 and the Burdwan bomb blast case in 2014 and also in a series of cases relating to the promotion of the activities of Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh India (JMB - India).

With this, a total of 11 accused have been convicted in these cases, the NIA said in a statement.

The initial case was registered by Bengaluru City police in June 2019, based on the information generated by NIA during the investigation of the Burdwan Blast case of the agency’s Kolkata Branch Office.

NIA subsequently registered the case and initiated a probe into the matter, along with the connected dacoity cases.

As per NIA investigations, Jahidul Islam, the JMB Amir of India, along with absconding JMB head Salauddin Salehin had illegally crossed over into India in 2014 after escaping the custody of Bangladesh police in connection with the 2005 serial blasts in Bangladesh.

During the hiding, he and his associates were involved in the October 2014 Burdwan blast case.

After the blast, Jahidul and his aides fled to Bengaluru, where he radicalised and recruited gullible Muslim youth from West Bengal and Assam for furthering the anti-India activities of JMB.

The accused and his associates had also committed the blast in Bodhgaya in January 2018.

NIA investigations had further revealed that the accused and his associates had also conspired to raise funds through dacoity for furthering the activities of JMB. During 2018, they had committed four dacoities in Bengaluru as part of this agenda and had used the looted money for procuring ammunition and arranging hideouts and training to carry out terrorist activities.

Further efforts to arrest absconding accused are on, the NIA stated.

