Bengal's medical fraternity divided over transfer of Subarna Goswami - the face of RG Kar movement

Kolkata, March 22 (IANS) Internal differences within the medical fraternity in West Bengal surfaced over the transfer of senior doctor Subarna Goswami, who became the face of the movement against the R. G. Kar rape and murder tragedy in August last year, to Darjeeling in a lower ranked-post.

On the one hand, two major associations of senior and junior doctors spearheading the movement on the R.G. Kar rape and murder issue, namely the Joint Platform of Doctors and West Bengal Doctors' Front have come forward to express their solidarity to Goswami and described his transfer as a "vindictive" action on the part of the state administration.

On the other hand, two other associations namely Progressive Health Association and West Bengal Junior Doctors Association, both reportedly floated by doctors close to ruling Trinamool Congress, have come forward in defence of the state health department and described the transfer as a routine.

According to Progressive Health Association secretary Karabi Baral, since transfer is an essential condition that comes with government service, no government servant should consider that transfer as punishment.

"Under the leadership of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, there was an impressive increase in the number of hospitals and medical colleges. Even arrangements have been made for the deployment of specialised doctors at health centres located in remote rural areas. In such a situation such transfers are inevitable," Baral said.

An associate of the West Bengal Junior Doctors Association alleged that those who believe in "vindictive politics" are now accusing the state government of being vindictive.

Goswami has been transferred as superintendent of Darjeeling TB Hospital from his earlier position of Deputy Chief Medical Officer of Health (DCMOH)-II of East Burdwan district.

Goswami had already explained why the transfer had been "vindictive" by nature. According to him, his new posting is a rank lower than his previous post.

"Moreover, the hospital where I am being posted in Darjeeling does not have any scope for work. Hardly do patients get admitted there. This is the eighth time I have been transferred during the current Trinamool Congress regime. Again out of these eight transfers, five had been in the same rank," Goswami explained.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.