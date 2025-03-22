Iceland’s Education Minister resigns after admitting past relationship with teenager

Reykjavik, March 22 (IANS) Iceland’s Minister for Education and Children’s Affairs, Asthildur Loa Thorsdottir, has stepped down from her role after revealing a past relationship with a 15-year-old boy she mentored over three decades ago, which resulted in the birth of a child.

In an interview with Icelandic news outlet Visir, the 58-year-old politician shared that the relationship began when she was 22 and working as a counsellor at a support group.

At the time, the boy, Eirk Asmundsson, was 15, and their relationship led to the birth of a child when Asmundsson was 16 and Thorsdottir was 23.

The revelation caused a stir, especially after Asmundsson accused her of preventing him from having access to their child despite paying child support for 18 years.

Asmundsson said that although he was present at the birth and spent the child’s first year together with them, his requests for visitation rights were repeatedly denied. Documents from Iceland’s Ministry of Justice show that his attempts to establish contact with his son were blocked, intensifying the public backlash.

In Iceland, it is illegal for an adult in a position of authority, such as a mentor or teacher, to engage in a sexual relationship with a minor under the age of 18. This violation can result in up to three years in prison.

The resignation came after a relative of Asmundsson reportedly attempted to contact Iceland’s Prime Minister about the affair. In response, Thorsdottir decided to step down, citing the potential disruption the issue could cause to government operations.

“We know what the news is like today, and we know that issues like this, if I remained minister, would be brought up again and again, and there would never really be any peace in the government,” she stated.

