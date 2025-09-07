Bengali must on signboards, shopkeepers in Kolkata begin making changes

Kolkata, Sep 7 (IANS) After the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) issued a circular making it mandatory to display signboards in Bengali, shopkeepers and other establishments have begun making the switch.

From now on, all shops in the KMC area will have to put up the name of their establishments in the Bengali language also. The decision comes in the backdrop of Mamata Banerjee's government's campaign against the alleged harassment of Bengali migrant workers in BJP-ruled states, and to protect the pride and identity of the language.

Kolkata Municipal Commissioner Dhaval Jain issued a circular to this effect on Saturday. It clearly states that the Bengali language must be displayed on all signboards in the city.

It may be noted that the Municipal Commissioner had issued a directive on December 30 last, where shops were requested to put their signboards in the Bengali language. However, it was found that a large number of shops did not keep that request.

Therefore, this time, the KMC has made it mandatory for them to follow the previous directive.

The circular states that in order to maintain linguistic authority in all businesses, commercial or offices, municipal institutional gatherings or other institutions of the city, they are directed to write Bengali language at the top of all hoardings and signboards. It is being mentioned again that all types of signboards should have Bengali written at the top, not alongside other languages. This should be made mandatory within this month. This directive was issued with the approval of Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim.

It may be noted that recently, a Trinamool Congress KMC councillor was subjected to the Mayor's jibe for asking a question in English during a meeting at the KMC office.

KMC Chairman Mala Roy had asked ruling party councillors to speak in Bengali during meetings. Then an order was issued that questions should be asked in Bengali.

Meanwhile, a councillor asked a question about signboards in a shopping mall. The Mayor had said that if the signboard was not written in Bengali, the corporation would cancel the trade licence of that shop.

