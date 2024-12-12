Bengal: Senior resident doctor accused of rape, attempt to murder absconding

Kolkata, Dec 12 (IANS) A senior resident doctor attached with Murshidabad Medical College & Hospital in Murshidabad district of West Bengal, who had been accused of rape and attempt to murder, has been absconding since a formal complaint was filed against him this week.

A senior official of Murshidabad district police confirmed on Tuesday that a formal complaint has been lodged against the accused senior resident doctor at Baharampur Police Station in the district, following which, the cops have started investigating the matter.

“Search operations are on to nab the accused. Charge has been framed against him under various sections including rape. The statement of the accused has also been recorded,” he said.

As per the complaint filed by the victim, who was known to the accused for some time, she was called by the accused to meet him at Baharampur on October 8 for the proposal to marry her.

As she went there, as per the complaint, she was taken for dinner at a hotel room at Baharampur, where the accused mixed sedatives with soft drinks. As she became unconscious after consuming that drink, she was raped by the accused, the victim had complained.

Again on December 2, as per the complaint, the accused called her to Baharampur to settle things. This time, the victim had complained and the accused doctor first threatened her to remain silent on what had happened on October 8 and when she refused tried to strangulate her.

She somehow managed to escape and after some days, she decided to lodge an official complaint with the local police station on this issue. Sources said that the complainant, who was a resident of Kolkata, had been asked to come to Baharampur for the purpose of medical examinations. She is yet to turn up.

West Bengal had been the headlines for the last few months following several events of rape and murder, and in many cases, the victims were minors. The most talked-about case has been the ghastly rape and murder of a lady junior doctor of R.G. Kar Medical College & Hospital in Kolkata within the hospital premises this August.

