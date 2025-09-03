Bengal school jobs case: Ex-minister Paresh Chandra Adhikari, daughter surrender before court

Kolkata, Sep 3 (IANS) Former West Bengal minister Paresh Chandra Adhikari and his daughter Ankita Adhikari on Wednesday surrendered before a special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in Kolkata's Alipore area in a case related to SSC recruitment irregularities.

Recently, the CBI has submitted the final charge-sheet in the SSC recruitment case for 9th-10th and 11th-12th classes.

Last Friday, the final charge-sheet was submitted to the Alipore court in the Group-C recruitment case as well. Earlier, the CBI had submitted two more charge sheets in that case. In total, four charge sheets have been submitted.

A total of 75 people were summoned to the court in all the cases.

Under such circumstances, Paresh and Ankita surrendered to the court this time and also filed bail petition.

Incidentally, the name of the former minister's daughter is at number 104 in the list of 'tainted and ineligible' candidates which was published by the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) recently.

It may be recalled that Ankita Adhikari got a teaching job for political science submitted for classes 11th and 12th through WBSSC.

However, another job seeker, Babita Sarkar, filed a case in the Calcutta High Court alleging that Ankita had got the job illegally.

In May 2022, then Calcutta High Court Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay cancelled Ankita's job.

The High Court also ordered her to return her salary. As a result, Babita got the job of the daughter of a former state minister and a salary of about Rs 15 lakh.

Later it was learned that there was a mistake in the evaluation of Babita's marks. She also lost her job after another job seeker named Anamika Roy filed a case.

Finally, the same job went to Anamika Roy. However, Roy too lost the job after the Supreme Court cancelled the teaching and non-teaching jobs of about 26,000 candidates.

