Bengal school jobs case: Calcutta HC seeks details of primary teachers' panel recruited in 2014

Kolkata, July 16 (IANS) The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday sought details of the primary teachers panel recruited in 2014 for different state-run schools in West Bengal.

A single-judge bench of Justice Amrita Sinha directed the authorities concerned to submit the panel details to her bench within the next 15 days.

A total of 42,000 primary teachers were recruited through Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) in 2014.

However, one of the candidates filed a petition at the Calcutta High Court challenging the recruitment panel.

While giving the direction, Justice Sinha also observed that though the panel has expired, there is a necessity to maintain the records since only the detailed panel list could determine whether the eligible candidates got an appointment or not.

Recently, the cases relating to the primary teachers' recruitment cases have been transferred to the bench of Justice Sinha from that of Justice Rajasekhar Mantha, with the latter being elevated to head a division bench.

