Bengal school job scam: ED tracking utilisation of scam proceeds in poll campaign expenses

Kolkata, July 16 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) probing the multi-crore school recruitment case in West Bengal is now probing the possibilities of a part of the alleged scam proceeds being utilized in the election expenses by a particular political party in the campaign for two northeastern states that were held earlier this year.

Under scanner are the expenses incurred by that particular political party behind frequent travels by its leaders to the state capital of these two northeastern states and the expenses incurred over accommodation and other related expenses there on this count.

Source said that the central agency sleuths have got some specific clues that a major part of the expenses incurred under this head were made in cash. Due to this the investigating officers are intrigued on the sources of this cash and doubt that part of the school recruitment proceeds had been spent on the campaign purpose in these two northeastern states.

Sources said that the ED sleuths have got some initial clues about the scam proceeds being utilized for campaigning in these two northeastern states from some documents seized from the possession of two arrested accused middlemen in the school recruitment case who are already in judicial custody for their alleged involvement in the cash-for-job scam case.

ED sleuths have also got information about certain contacts of these two arrested accused individuals who were mainly responsible for arranging these campaign- related expenses where major payments were made in cash. ED might shortly send summons to them and interrogate them for details in the matter.

Recently, ED informed the single- judge bench of Justice Amrita Sinha of Calcutta High Court that their sleuths have so far attached property worth Rs 126.70 crore in relation to the school recruitment case.Several bank accounts have been frozen and real estate properties have been confiscated by the central agency.

Justice Sinha had then observed thatunless the main brain behind the multi- crore school recruitment case in West Bengal is identified, investigation to any extent will never be fruitful.

"Nothing will be achieved unless the main brain is identified," she said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.