Varun Dhawan's 'strong' reference for his for 'Bawaal' character was Anil Kapoor

Dubai, July 16 (IANS) Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan is gearing up for the release of his upcoming 'Bawaal', for which his "strong" reference point was his 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' co-star Anil Kapoor.



Talking about the prerequisites of working in an intense theme, Varun, in conversation with IANS, said: "I did not find it emotionally that intense for me; it was just getting into the skin of the character in the beginning. Just finding Ajju in the beginning on how he would talk or walk and then everything … like I said he was so away from me that it was not like any of me would get mixed in it."

"I knew the character was very away but once the way he talks , the first time when I was rehearsing with Nitesh, I was saying the lines he said the same thing but saying the lines slower but when I got the rhythm of how to talk … everything got easy."

Varun shared that the scenes having him fight and argue with Janhvi Kapoor's character in the film was fine to do but when it came tio emotions, director Nitesh Tiwari would step in.

"I seriously feel it's great to come to a place and say 'I did this and did that' but when you are working with someone so good your work gets easy."

He added: "I have one very strong reference for my character. Mr. Anil Kapoor does not like mimicking him but I'd just worked with him so there was a part of his personality which I find funny, loving and I like it. Which I told sir I would use and he would say you are doing this like Anil sir don’t do this."

'Bawaal' is all set to release on July 21 on Prime Video.

