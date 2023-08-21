Bengal school job case: ED raids places linked to Sujay Bhadra

Kolkata, Aug 21 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials probing the multi-crore cash for school job case in West Bengal, are carrying out raids at various places linked to a prime accused Sujay Krishna Bhadra on Monday.

In addition to an office, the probe officials are conducting raids at the residential flats of Bhadra and his son-in- law in south Kolkata.

Simultaneous raid and search operations are also being conducted at an office at Bishnupur-II block in South 24 Parganas district which had links with Bhadra.

Recently, the ED submitted a charge sheet at a special court of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in Kolkata where it claimed that Bhadra used the bank accounts of his daughter and son-in-law for diverting ill-gotten proceeds in the school job case. He also invested around Rs 2.5 crore for purchasing a luxurious flat in the name of his son-in-law Debrub Chattopadhyay at a posh colony in South Kolkata.

Bank accounts in the name of Bhadra’s daughter Paramita Chattopadhyay have

also come under scanner of the central agency sleuths on this count.

Sources said that Monday’s raids at four places are related to accumulation

of more substantive evidence.

The raid and search operations are taking place at a time when Bhadra is already admitted to a hospital and under treatment. “The investigating officials have already tracked a number of fake paper documents relating to fake business dealings in the companies having links with Bhadra,” a source aware of the development said.

A charge sheet filed by the ED earlier claimed thatBhadra, with the help of a reputed city-based chartered accountant, had artificially pumped up the share price of a particular company from the price of Rs 10 a share to that of Rs 440 a share.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.