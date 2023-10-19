Bengal school job case: ED questions prison authorities over Sujay Bhadra’s health updates

Kolkata, Oct 19 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has questioned authorites of the Presidency Central Correctional Home in South Kolkata over the health updates of Sujay Krishna Bhadra, a prime accused in the cash-for-school-job case in West Bengal.

The development comes after the ED has interrogated officials at the state-run S.S.K.M. Medical College & Hospital on the same issue.

Before he was hospitalised for a bypass surgery, Bhadra was housed at the Correctional Homefollowing his arrest by the ED in connection to the case.

Sources said that the hospital and correctional home were questioned on different lines.

While the hospital officials were being questioned on why Bhadra was still admitted two months after his surgery, the correctional home authorities were interrogated about the health updates of the accused and the exact reasons which prompted them to shift him to S.S.K.M.

The sources said that due to Bhadra's prolonged hospitalisation, the ED was not being able to question him on the case, as well as to conduct a voice sample test.

In July, the Calcutta High Court had rejected a petition seeking a stay on the voice sample test. But by then, the accused was already hospitalised,

Bhadra, a close confidante of a number of politically influential persons in West Bengal, was arrested by the ED on May 30 after a marathon interrogation for 12 hours at the agency’s Salt Lake office.

In July, ED filed a charge sheet where they named Bhadra as involved in the case.

In the 7,600-page charge sheet, the ED detailed on how Bhadra collected the proceeds in the case and then diverted the same through different channels.

The probe agency added that as many as 100 bank accounts were used by Bhadra and his close associates in diverting the proceeds through the hawala route.

