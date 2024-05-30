Bengal ration distribution case: ED summons popular actress Rituparna Sengupta

Kolkata, May 30 (IANS) Enforcement Directorate (ED), on Thursday, issued a summons to popular Bengali film actress Rituparna Sengupta for interrogation in connection with the multi-crore ration distribution scam in West Bengal.

Sources said that the actress has been asked to be present at ED’s office at the central government office (CGO) complex at Salt Lake on the northern outskirts of Kolkata on June 5 – a day after the results for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls will be announced.

However, all concerned are tight-lipped on the links connecting the popular actress with the ration distribution case in West Bengal. Till the time this report was filed, there was no reaction from Sengupta in the matter.

However, this is not the first time that Sengupta has been summoned by the ED officials. In 2019, she was summoned by central agency officials in connection with the multi-crore Rose Valley chit fund scam in West Bengal.

During that time, she was summoned for interrogation in connection with her participation in some of the entertainment ventures of Rose Valley Group. She even acted in some of the movies produced by that group.

There was information that these films were produced from the money laundered by the Rose Valley Group through its various multi-level marketing schemes promising the investors of lucrative returns.

In the same year, ED also issued summons to the most popular Bengali film actor Prosenjit Chatterjee in the same case.

