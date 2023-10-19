Bengal pollution board relaxes decibel limit for firecrackers

Kolkata, Oct 19 (IANS) West Bengal Pollution Control Board (WBPCB) on Thursday relaxed the decibel limit for firecrackers bringing cheers to the people and manufacturers in the state.

It has been learnt that the new limit as fixed by WBPCB is 123 decibels as against the past limit of 90 decibels.

Explaining the rationale behind relaxing the decibel limit, an official of the WBPCB said that since the upper decibel limit as fixed by the Supreme Court is 125 decibel, so based on that the board has also relaxed its earlier limit.

“In all other states the decibel limit has been fixed at 125 decibels, with West Bengal being the sole exception. So we have decided to relax that decibel limit from now,” he said.

However, he added, that the board has maintained that use of firecrackers within 100 meter radius of any silence zone, even if it is within 125 decibel limit, is strictly prohibited. So will be the use of microphones in those areas, the board official added.

According to him, the WBPCB will take special care this time so that the relaxed decibel unit is not misused during the current festive season. “We also urge the people to contact us anytime they feel firecrackers beyond the prescribed limit are burnt anywhere. The regular monitoring on this count during the festival days will also continue,” the board official said.

