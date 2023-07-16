Bengal panchayat poll violence: 2 more deaths reported on Sunday

Kolkata, July 16 (IANS) Two more deaths have been reported on Sunday in connection with the panchayat poll-related violence in West Bengal, an official said on Sunday.

CPI-M activist Rintu Sheikh from Hariparapara area in Murshidabad district of West Bengal, who was severely beaten up allegedly by ruling Trinamool Congress activists on the polling day (July 8) died at a hospital here on Sunday afternoon.

He was admitted to Kolkata-based state-run NRS Medical College & Hospital on the same day with critical head injuries.

His family members alleged that even as his condition was extremely critical, he was denied an ICU bed and was treated at a general ward.

He died on Sunday at around 2 p.m.

His family members and the Murshidabad district leadership have hinted that they will be taking legal steps, and seek a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the matter.

Besides, the hanging body of a BJP worker, Buran Murmu was found in the Bamangola area in Malda district on Sunday afternoon.

There were multiple injuries on this body.

The district BJP leadership has alleged that he was first murdered and then hung to make it look like a suicidal death.

BJP's Lok Sabha member from Malda (North) constituency Khagen Murmu has alleged that Buran was killed by his own son, who is a local Trinamool Congress, who has gone absconding since his father's body was found.

