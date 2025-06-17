Bengal: NIA charge sheets four more in BJP leader attack case

Kolkata, June 17 (IANS) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) said on Tuesday that it has charge sheeted four more accused in the attack case of BJP leader Priyangu Pandey at Bhatpara, which took place in August last year, in the North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal.

The four accused have been identified as Pious Prasad a.k.a. Sujal, Md. Tipu a.k.a. Tipua, Mohit Mahato a.k.a. Sahi, and Md. Javed a.k.a. Anda.

As per the NIA statement, all four of them have been charged under various sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Arms Act, and Explosive Substances Act in the 3rd supplementary chargesheet filed before the NIA Special Court, Kolkata, on Monday.

“With this, a total of 18 accused have been charge-sheeted so far, of whom 17 have been arrested and one is still absconding. NIA investigations have revealed that the four men now charge-sheeted were actively involved in the criminal conspiracy related to the attack on the entourage of Priyangu Pandey with explosives and firearms near Gate No. 3 of the Anglo Indian Jute Mill staff quarters in P.S Bhatpara area,” the NIA statement read.

The attack took place while Priyangu Pandey and his team were on their way to the residence of a former BJP Lok Sabha member from Barrackpore constituency in North 24 Parganas district, Arjun Singh.

“Pandey’s driver Ravi Verma and one of his close aides, Rabi Singh, suffered gunshot injuries in the attack,” the NIA statement read.

The NIA investigation has already exposed a criminal conspiracy behind the attack, which has been detailed in the charge sheet.

After the attack, Pandey accused the ruling Trinamool Congress activists of leading the pre-planned attack on him.

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs directed the transfer of the case from the West Bengal Police to the NIA, expressing concerns over public safety since explosives and firearms were used during the attack.

Thereafter, NIA started the investigation after registering a first information report in the matter.

