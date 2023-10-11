Bengal municipalities' job case: ED sleuths raiding eight locations in Nadia district

Kolkata, Oct 11 (IANS) Teams of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) were, since Wednesday morning, conducting marathon raid and search operations at eight locations in West Bengal's Nadia district in connection with the municipalities' recruitment case.

All the raiding teams of ED were escorted by the personnel of central armed police forces.

Sources said that these eight locations where such raid and search operations were conducted are scattered over Santipur, Dhubulia, Ranaghat and Krishnanagar in Nadia,

Incidentally, one of the places where the ED sleuths are conducting marathon raids and search operations is a rice mill at Santipur.

Sources said that the central agency sleuths have got definite clues that a portion of the proceeds of the alleged municipalities’ recruitment scam was invested in that particular rice mill. Even the residence of grocery shop owner at Krishnanagar was raided by the ED sleuths on Wednesday as the investigating official believes that this individual was a beneficiary in the alleged scam.

Both the ED and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is conducting a parallel probe in the municipalities’ job case, had become very active in the matter.

On Sunday, the CBI sleuths raided the the residences of state Municipal Affairs & Urban Development Minister and Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim and Trinamool Congress legislator Madan Mitra in this connection. Again on Monday, the CBI sleuths conducted raid and search operations at the residence of the BJP legislator from Ranaghat NorthWest constituency, also in Nadia district, Parthasarathi Chatterjee.

