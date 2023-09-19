Bengal: Man force-feeds pesticide to wife for giving birth to 3rd girl child

Kolkata, Sep 19 (IANS) In a shocking case, a housewife in West Bengal's Malda district was forcefully fed pesticides by husband for giving birth to the third consecutive girl child.

After feeding thewife, thehusbandalso tried to feed the youngest daughter withpesticide. The other two daughters, said local police sources, somehow managed to escape and inform their maternal grandparents who also stay in the locality. The incident happened late Monday night

The maternal grandfather, with the help of the local people, rescued the womanand her youngest daughter and took them to a local health center. As their conditions were turning critical, the mother and her daughter were transferred to the Malda Medical College & Hospital.

Later the maternal grandfather filed a complaint at the local police station againsthisson-in-law accusing him of attempting to murderhisdaughter and grandfather.

“My daughter was often beaten up by my son-in-law forgivingbirthtoconsecutivegirlchildren. Now he tried to assassinate them. Fortunately we were informed in time by my other two granddaughters, who managed to escape. Otherwise we would have lost them,” he said.

The police have started an investigation and detained thehusbandfor questioning. The accused, however, have denied allegations. He alleged thathiswife was having extra-marital affairs with one of the local civic volunteers, following which there were frequent feuds between them, andhiswife attempted suicide by consuming pesticide.

--IANS

