Bengal LoP to skip meeting with CM next week in protest over RG Kar rape case

Kolkata, March 13 (IANS) The Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, on Thursday, said that he will deliberately skip an official meeting next week where Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will be present, as a mark of protest against the alleged attempts by the state administration, especially the Kolkata Police, to tamper with evidence in the R.G. Kar rape and murder case which took place in August last year.

The said meeting was on the recruitment of the West Bengal Information Commissioner.

The three members of the commission are the Chief Minister, LoP and the State Parliamentary Affairs Minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay.

Accordingly, LoP Adhikari received the invitation from the State Personnel and Administrative Reforms Department to attend the meeting scheduled on March 19.

However, on Thursday, the LoP had sent a letter to the Secretary to the State Personnel and Administrative Reforms Department expressing his unwillingness to attend the meeting.

In his letter, LoP Adhikari has also said that he will not be attending the meeting just to avoid interaction with the Chief Minister as a mark of protest against evidence tampering by a section of state government functionaries in the R.G. Kar rape and murder case.

"As long as the perpetrators (government officials and influential ruling party politicians of West Bengal) who were involved in such despicable act are not put behind the bars and our Sister/Abhaya doesn't get Justice my conscience won't allow me to attend any Meeting where the West Bengal Home Minister, who is also the Chief Minister, is present," said Adhikari's letter, a copy of which is available with IANS.

On Thursday, LoP Adhikari had also raised questions on why the parents of the deceased woman doctor in the R.G Kar rape and murder incident is yet to get the death certificate of their daughter even after seven months have passed since the mishap took place.

"The State Health Department, Kolkata Municipal Corporation and the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital authorities are compelling them to go on an endless pursuit from one office to another and from one table to another to get that death certificate," Adhikari said.

