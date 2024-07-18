Bengal LoP’s statement on ‘minority cell' gets support from ex-Guv Tathagata Roy

Kolkata, July 18 (IANS) The Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari's statement about “no need for minority morcha” in BJP has received support from the party's former state president and ex-Meghalaya Governor Tathagata Roy.

A day after Adhikari, while giving his introductory speech at BJP’s state working committee meeting on Wednesday, made this statement and also gave a new slogan -- 'Jo Hamare Saath, Hum Unke Sath (those who are with us, we are with them)' -- instead of 'Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas' (with everyone and for development of all), Roy issued two statements through his official X handle wholeheartedly welcoming the observations of the LoP.

“What Suvendu said on stage was God’s truth. The rest is politics,” Roy’s message posted on his X-handle on Thursday morning.

In the message, he also referred to a recent statement made by the Kolkata Mayor and state municipal affairs & urban development Minister at a public event advocating for spreading Islam among non-Muslims, and the Chief Minister’s denial of knowledge about that statement.

“Just as what Firhad Hakim said about people born outside Islam is what he believes in. And what Mamata said - that she doesn’t know what Firhad said - is politics,” Roy added in his statement.

Roy has also made another post in Bengali on the matter. “Shuvendu, what you said yesterday is in the hearts of countless BJP workers and me too. Congratulations,” it read.

In fact, in a clarification of his statement, Adhikari himself too stressed that his comments on 'Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas', should be looked at from a political perspective and not from an administrative perspective.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.