Bengal LoP Adhikari accuses minister of promoting population explosion; releases video

Kolkata, Nov 30 (IANS) The Leader of Opposition (LoP) in West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, on Saturday accused a West Bengal minister of promoting population explosion of a particular community in the state by pushing the concept of “Hum do, Hamare Chaar.”

LoP Adhikari made a detailed post on his official X handle on Saturday and also attached a purported video there where West Bengal Minister In Charge of the Department of Mass Education Extension and Library Services Siddiqullah Choudhury could be seen speaking somewhat on the same lines.

However, IANS was not in a position to cross-check the authenticity of the video posted by Adhikari.

According to Adhikari, the same minister had earlier claimed that he would not allow the implementation of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill.

The LoP further claimed that such comments were quite unfortunate when India, a country grappling with population explosion, has been looking for ways and means for decades to educate people about this menace and make people understand the benefits of having a small family.

“Unfortunately, a senior minister of the Mamata government is asking ‘people’ to have more kids. That too, within the Vidhan Sabha. This is alarm bells for West Bengal, the most densely populated state of India, where lakhs of Rohingyas have already settled down and the population of the minorities has exceeded 35 per cent. Is this a camouflaged hint to a specific community? Is this a veiled appeal for a demographic overhaul?” Adhikari commented in his post.

He also urged the Union government to get the Population Control Bill passed to halt the rising population growth and put brakes on the demographic changes, which is posing challenges to the goal of a ‘Viksit Bharat.’

Otherwise, he added, such people will keep on trying their level best to encourage a section of the society to have more children, as it suits their politics.

