Bengal Guv heads to Delhi, might meet HM Shah over RG Kar tragedy

Kolkata, Aug 29 (IANS) Governor CV Ananda Bose headed for New Delhi on Thursday evening, hours after a meeting with the BJP’s present and former state presidents in West Bengal Sukanta Majumdar and Dilip Ghosh respectively.

The two BJP leaders briefed Governor Bose on their apprehensions over the state government’s next course of action on the issue relating to the rape and murder of a junior doctor at RG Kar Medical College & Hospital in Kolkata earlier this month.

Raj Bhavan sources said that the Governor is likely to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the national Capital and submit his observations in the matter.

After meeting the Governor, Majumdar told media persons that the manner in which Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday threatened that “the fire in West Bengal will spread to Assam, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and Delhi” was unthinkable as it was coming from a person who has taken oath in the name of the Constitution.

“We have expressed our apprehension to the Governor and requested him to do whatever he can under constitutional provisions,” said Majumdar.

The Governor’s visit to New Delhi is even more significant in the backdrop of three audio clips surfacing on social media about a purported telephonic conversation between a woman claiming to be the assistant superintendent of RG Kar and the father of the victim.

The alleged calls were reportedly made after the body of the victim was recovered from the seminar hall of the hospital on the morning of August 9.

In the first two audio clips the woman was heard telling the victim’s father that she had to be admitted to the hospital’s emergency department after falling sick.

However, in the third purported call, the same lady was heard telling the victim’s father that she had probably committed suicide. IANS could not verify the authenticity of the audio clips.

However, if the clips are authentic then they corroborate the claims of the victim’s family since the beginning that they were misled by the hospital authorities on the morning of August 9.

