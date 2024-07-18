Bengal govt sets up panel to review new criminal laws, Guv questions move

Kolkata, July 18 (IANS) With the West Bengal government issuing a notification on Wednesday evening regarding the formation of a seven-member committee to review the three new criminal laws, Governor C.V. Ananda Bose immediately raised questions on the objectives of the panel.

"The state government is pleased hereby to constitute a committee for reviewing the said criminal laws, i.e. Bharatiya Nyaya Sanita, 2023 (BNS), the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 (BNSS) and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, 2023 (BSA),” read the notification released by the state government.

The office of the Governor, within an hour, sought a report from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on the objectives of the committee.

In the statement, Governor Bose also reminded the Chief Minister that West Bengal cannot be a "banana republic".

"The West Bengal Governor has called upon Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to furnish an immediate report on the objectives of the committee for the review of the amended CRPC, IPC and Evidence Act. Governor wants specific report on whether the West Bengal government, has responded to the proposal on time when asked for by Govt of India," the Governor's office said.

