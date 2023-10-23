Bengal govt to fix fee structure for private engineering colleges

Kolkata, Oct 23 (IANS) West Bengal education department will be fixing the fee structure for the different self-finance private engineering colleges operating in the state.

Under the new structure no private engineering college will be able to charge annual tuition fees above Rs 1.10 lakh. In addition, as per the new structure, these private engineering colleges will be able to charge development fees but that should exceed 15 per cent of the tuition fees, sources from the state education department said.

At the same time, the different one-time fees charged by these private engineering colleges should be under a limit , sources added. The one- time admission fee will also be fixed at Rs 10,000.

The library-related fees, as per the new structure, should not exceed Rs 6,000, which is also one-time.

The one time students’ welfare fee also should not exceed Rs 1,000.

In case of private engineering colleges, which have been granted “autonomous” status by the accreditation agency concerned, will have the relaxation to charge 10 per cent additional tuition fees, as per the new structure.

However, the state education department sources said the 10 per cent additional fee can be charged only once in the entire course period.

The new course fees, said the state education department sources, will be applicable for the four-year bachelor of technology (B.Tech) and five-year bachelor of pharmacy (B.Pharm) courses.

