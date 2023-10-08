Bengal Governor's office seeks state govt's clarification on Trinamool agitation outside Raj Bhavan

Kolkata, Oct 8 (IANS) West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose's officer on Sunday sought clarification from the state government on how could the police administration allow ruling Trinamool Congress' sit-in-demonstration in front of the Raj Bhavan, breaking prohibitory orders imposed at 150 metre area radius area of the complex round the year on a 24x7 basis.

A communique has been sent from the office of the Governor to Chief Secretary H.K. Dwivedi seeking clarification.

Incidentally, the Governor, who is currently in Darjeeling, has decided to cut short his tour there and return to Kolkata on Sunday only as Trinamool leaders, led by the party’s national General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee are on a marathon sit-in-demonstration in front of Raj Bhavan since Thursday evening.

Banerjee, has claimed that the agitation will continue till the Governor comes back to Kolkata, meets the Trinamool delegation and discusses the issue on the Union government’s reluctance to shelve out central dues to West Bengal under various centrally-sponsored schemes like MGNREGA.

Although Raj Bhavan sources have confirmed the return of the Governor to the city on Sunday, it is not yet clear whether he will meet the Trinamool delegation.

In the communique to the Chief Secretary, the office of the Governor has sought clarifications to three queries. The first is whether the Kolkata Police had given permission to conduct the sit-in-demonstration in front of Raj Bhavan by raising a temporary dais for that purpose. The second point is if the city police had given the permission for the same, then under which legal provision was it given. The third clarification that has been sought is what action has been taken by the city police in case the sit-in-demonstration was being conducted for the last three days without the permission of the police.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.