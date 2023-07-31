Bengal ex-CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee's condition remains critical

Kolkata, July 31 (IANS) Former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee has undergone a CT scan on Monday, sources from the private hospital in Kolkata where he is admitted even as his condition continued to be serious.

After the detailed report of the CT scan is available, sources added, his next line of treatment will be decided by the medical board formed for his treatment. From the CT scan report the medical board will be able to determine the extent of infection in his lungs.

However, there had been no major change in his medical condition till Monday morning as he continued to be kept in an invasive ventilator being affected by bilateral pneumonia. He is kept under antibiotics dose to keep the bilateral pneumonia under control.

However, the blood pressure level of the former chief minister is more or less stable as on Monday. At times, he is even responding to calls and blinking his eyes. He is on a liquid diet which is provided through Ryle’s tube.

In the midst of these developments a controversial social media post by Trinamool Congress’ state spokesman in West Bengal Kunal Ghosh about the former chief minister has created controversies in the political circles of the state.

“I too want Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee to get well soon. But do not try to portray him as a great man through a series of sentimental social media posts. There had been several losses because of his and his party CPI(M)’s arrogance,” Ghosh said in a social media post.

His comments attracted strong criticisms from all opposition parties, including BJP. In face of widespread criticism, Ghosh made another social media post where he had claimed that there was nothing wrong in what he said.

“When the chief minister, Mamata Banerjee had leg injuries, it was the CPI(M) and BJP who ridiculed that development. But the chief minister is now playing the role of a perfect guardian and constantly enquiring about the health conditions and treatments of Bhattacharjee,” Ghosh said.

